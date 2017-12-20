Driver collides with burros in Bullhead City

BULLHEAD CITY - The Bullhead City Police Department is cautioning drivers to watch out for burros and other wildlife. According to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), burros venture out more in cooler weather.

There has been high burro activity recently reported near the Bullhead Parkway.

Emergency crews were called to a vehicle accident where a motorist struck and killed two burros that had entered the roadway at Bullhead Parkway and Arroyo Vista Drive at about 4 a.m. Wednesday. The driver reported some burros on the shoulder of the road darted out in front of her, and she couldn’t avoid striking them. The driver was not seriously injured.

The Bullhead Parkway is a major thoroughfare that takes travelers to Bullhead City’s shopping district.