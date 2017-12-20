Give this Christmas, and then keep giving

This countdown to Christmas has gone by way too fast. Seems that once you turn the calendar over to December, the days just fly by.

I have noticed a lot more news about giving to others this year, from Secret Santas to paying off people's lay-a-ways. I love to see that kind of thing going on. Add to that the outstanding tips that some are able to leave for a waitress, and it boggles the mind.

Can you just imagine for a moment if this kind of generosity lasted for the whole year? What a wonderful world we would have. People making sure that others had everything they need.

Being generous at holiday time only is a lot like those who never fail to mention they attend church every Sunday. The other six days they may be a real stinker! But by gosh they set that day aside to feel close to God. I am not saying that this applies to all, but sometimes it is only Christmas that makes some people feel the spirit of giving.

Do you even think about sharing what you have with others the rest of the year? Most of the folks I know are kind and giving all year round. If they were not kind, I probably would not have them in my life, but that's just me.

How cool is it to see our sometimes overpaid athletes paying someone’s food bill at a grocery store, or even better, paying off the lay-a-way that may have all the presents for their kids this year? I for one would dearly love to see this kind of thing going on all the time.

The animal shelters certainly don't stop needing things when the holidays are over. Perhaps you have a friend or neighbor who you see is struggling financially. Of course you are not rich enough to help in the way that some celebrities can, but don't forget them if you are regifting anything, or when you are baking those Christmas cookies, for sure.

How many toys does your grandchild really need? They are never too young to understand sharing. Let this Christmas season be only the beginning of a new year that fills your heart with a lasting spirit of giving and sharing.

Merry Christmas!