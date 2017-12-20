Historic Tombstone documents subject of theft investigation

TOMBSTONE (AP) – Authorities are investigating the whereabouts of original handwritten documents under which the Village of Tombstone became the City of Tombstone in 1881.

The Sierra Vista Herald reports the Cochise County Sheriff's Office and the Tombstone Marshal's Office (TMO) have conducted interviews attempting to locate the charter and other city documents, some of which date back to the 1880s.

Tombstone Mayor Dusty Escapule reported the documents missing in February 2015 after an inventory failed to account for the items.

The criminal inquiry of the disappearance of the documents was re-ignited last month when Tombstone Marshal Bob Randall obtained a search warrant to look for "any evidence which tends to show" the offense of theft and possession of stolen property had been committed.

