Letter | Republicans have American democracy under attack

American democracy is under attack by Republicans who are trying to prevent the investigation into Russia interfering into our most democratic of processes, the 2016 Presidential election.

These puppets of the party are so afraid that Trump and the rest of Trump world will be found guilty in a conspiracy that they refuse to help protect our democracy from future invasions. Meanwhile, they worked hard to give their donors, the wealthy, a tax plan that will take from the middle class and working poor and deepen the deficit. That is the deficit they hung on to prevent thousands of American jobs from being created under President Obama when he wanted to improve our infrastructure.

They couldn’t let anything good happen while he was in office and used the deficit as the excuse. Now, to help their wealthy donors, they will blow a trillion dollar hole into it.

Republicans do not represent the majority of Americans, only themselves and the wealthy. The facts are there and they are real.

May God help us until next November.

Don Ogle

Local Resident