10 Things to Know for Today, Dec. 22, 2017

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: December 22, 2017 7:26 a.m.

    UN DENOUNCES TRUMP'S MIDEAST MOVE

    The U.N. General Assembly votes overwhelmingly to condemn the president's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

    HOUSE, SENATE KEEP GOVERNMENT UP AND RUNNING

    The Republican-led Congress narrowly passes a temporary spending bill to avert a government shutdown while punting disputes on immigration, health care and the budget to next year.

    'WHAT HE DID WAS WRONG'

    Renowned conductor Charles Dutoit is accused of sexual misconduct by women who tell the AP that the extraordinary musician is also a predator.

    PENCE MAKES SECRET VISIT TO AFGHANISTAN

    The vice president and Afghanistan's leader discuss a newly announced U.S. strategy to break the stalemate in America's longest war.

    'OBAMACARE' DEMAND SURPRISINGLY STRONG

    Nearly 9 million people have signed up for the health insurance next year, as government numbers show predictions of the program's collapse are at least premature.

    WHAT'S BOOSTING CATALAN INDEPENDENCE

    Catalonia's secessionist parties regain a slim majority in the regional parliament, giving new momentum to their political struggle for independence from Spain.

    SEXUAL MISCONDUCT VOTED NO. 1 STORY

    The wave of allegations that toppled Hollywood power brokers, politicians and many others is the top news story of 2017, according to the AP's annual poll.

    WHY EXPERTS ARE BULLISH ON US ECONOMY

    GDP grew at a solid 3.2 percent annual rate from July through September, giving

    the country the best back-to-back quarterly growth rates in three years.

    ALARM SOUNDED ON SNOWY OWLS

    Researchers believe there are far fewer of the birds than previously thought, and they worry the birds' long-term survival could be affected by global warming.

    HOW NFL IS PENALIZING SEATTLE

    The Seahawks are fined $100,000 for not properly following concussion protocol with QB Russell Wilson during a game in November.

