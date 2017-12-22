NACFD’s Riccardi jailed for felonies committed while awaiting trial

KINGMAN – Vic Riccardi, embroiled board member of the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District, was sent to jail Wednesday by Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert for felonies committed while he awaited trial on a conflict-of-interest indictment.

Riccardi will remain in Mohave County jail until his next scheduled hearing on Jan. 3.

The 81-year-old board member and former chief of Valle Vista Fire District was indicted by a grand jury in June over a $1,300 bill for repairs made on NACFD fire trucks at Riccardi’s auto shop.

The grand jury came back with a second indictment of two counts of conflict of interest in October, and the matter was set for arraignment on Nov. 27 before Judge Lambert.

The first count alleges Riccardi “intentionally or knowingly used or attempted to use his official position to secure any valuable thing or valuable benefit” that he would not normally accrue in the performance of his official duties.

The second count says he had a “substantial interest in a decision of the fire district” on or about Sept. 27, and that he violated conflict of interest by failure to refrain from participating, intentionally or knowingly, in any manner as an officer in such decision.

Riccardi was offered a plea in October for an “undesignated offense,” agreeing to probation and returning the check, but Riccardi did not accept the offer. He then asked for a jury trial, which was scheduled for Dec. 12, but was postponed. Riccardi made an offer in the case in August, but the state did not accept those terms.

Sue Wilkin, clerk of the board, was indicted on the same charges. She signed off on the check and delivered it to Riccardi’s shop. Procecutors also want her held in jail without bond.

Editor's Note: This story was modified to show there have been two offers to resolve this case: one made by Riccardi and one made by the state.