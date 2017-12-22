Republican women install new officers

Kingman Republican Women’s Club held its Christmas Party at the Grand Events Center Dec. 7 with installation of officers by Judge John Taylor.

From left: Nancy Moschcau, treasurer; Suzanne Christman, third vice-president; Cathy Rosengrant; second vice-president; Marianne Salem, first vice-president; and SueAnn Mello Keener, president. Not pictured is Joan Tester, secretary.

The Republican Women’s Club will host best-selling author and Arizona native Larry Schweikert Jan. 9 at Dambar Restaurant. His newest book, “How Trump Won,” is to be published in February.