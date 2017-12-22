Will you be dashing out the door for last-minute holiday shopping?

’Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a … wait a minute, we forgot to get a present for Aunt Millie and Uncle Willie.

So it’s out the door we dash, on our merry way to spending a little more cash.

Last-minute Christmas shopping started with what some retail analysts call “Panic Thursday” and will continue into the weekend, including the Saturday before Christmas, which is second only to Black Friday in total retail sales revenue.

More than three-fourths of shoppers plan to make their purchases right up until Christmas, according to a survey by the International Council of Shopping Centers.

That was evident at JC Penney in Kingman, where some 25 people were lined up at the cash register Thursday afternoon.

“I’ve still got a few things, not too much, just some odds and ends,” Cheryl Ewing said at the store. “I won’t be shopping here right now because the lines are so long.”

Ewing figures most last-minute shoppers are husbands, although everyone’s out looking for stocking stuffers.

“We’re in denial that we’re not going to spend that much,” she said. “Toward the end, we start thinking about people and we start feeling guilty and that’s when you overspend.”

She’s hoping to stay within her $500 Christmas budget.

Overall, consumers are expected to spend $608 on gifts this season, down from $621 in 2016, the National Retail Federation reports. However, overall spending for the holidays will increase by 3 percent, from $936 to $967.

As for last-minute gift ideas, wine and cheese baskets and Christmas-themed decorations are always an option, but you’re not going to have the luxury of a large selection and decision-making time.

Some of the best last-minute deals at JC Penney include 60 percent off everything in the store, $7.99 for kids’ sleep separates, $9.99 for a 1.5-quart slow cooker, $19.99 for women’s boots, $17.99 for a men’s St. John’s Bay puffer vest and $25 for 1/10 carat diamond studs or pendants.

Here are 10 last-minute shopping tips from WalletNerd.com: