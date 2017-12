Kingman Police investigators are requesting the public’s assistance to identify the female subject seen in this photo.

The female is suspected to have started a fire inside Walmart on Dec. 16.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kingman Police Department by calling 928-753-2191, report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness by calling 928-753-1234, or report tips online by going towww.kingmanpolice.com and clicking on “Give a Tip.”