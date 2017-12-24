Horoscope | December 24, 2017

Birthdays: Ryan Seacrest, 43; Stephenie Meyer, 44; Ricky Martin, 46; Diedrich Bader, 51.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stay focused on important relationships. Take a creative approach to the way you show loved ones how much you care.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Do what you can for others, but not at your own expense. Gauge what to give and consider the logistics behind what’s being asked.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Getting together with friends or relatives will give you a chance to catch up. A reminder of good times from the past will put greater emphasis on what you want and need to do in the future.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Let your imagination and your creativity guide you. You’ll come up with some dandy ideas and solutions that will help fill your day with warm experiences.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t be tricked into spending more than you can afford. Last-minute purchases will not make any difference when it comes to what people expect from you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep your emotions in check and your conversations based on facts, not rumors. A change may not be welcome, but it will be good for you in ways you never thought possible.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Focus on peace and joy. Getting together with family and friends who offer the support you need to make good choices will encourage positive personal growth.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Plan to enjoy your family and friends. Open your doors or do something unusual that will bring smiles to the faces of those you love.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Do something special for someone you love. Changes you make at home will bring improvements that will carry on into next year.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep your plans a secret until the time is right. If you let others know what you are up to, your surprise will be spoiled.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You can listen, but don’t react in haste. Someone is likely to embellish what he or she is up to or give you reason to wonder if you are falling behind.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotional confusion will set in if someone tries to manipulate you. Get the facts straight and use your insight to decipher what you should be doing.