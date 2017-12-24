Pack 53 treats Pinion Pine FD as ‘Hometown Heroes’

KINGMAN – Cubs Scout Pack 53 consists of Lions, Tigers, Bears, Webelos and Webelo 2s, and it selected the Pinion Pine Fire Department Hot Shots as its local “Hometown Heroes” for this year’s popcorn donations.

Each year, Pack 53 selects a local hero to collect donations for as a section on its popcorn fundraiser. Last year it chose the Kingman Police Department.

This year, the boys raised a total of $866 worth of local hometown hero donations, which supplied the fire department with a generous amount of popcorn they can distribute throughout their department. The scouts delivered the popcorn to the fire department Dec. 16.

The boys were given a tour by firefighters James Bevins and Danny VanCleave. The duo answered any questions the scouts had involving their professions. Bevins and VanCleave provided the scouts with valuable information the boys can apply to their day-to-day lives.

It’s a great privilege to be a part of this pack that uses its time and resources to provide for the heroes within our community. It teaches the scouts the value of giving to others, recognizing their impact they can make within the community, and responsibility they can carry with them into adulthood.