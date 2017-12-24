Rants & Raves | December 24, 2017

Got something on your mind? Tell us about in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Bundy: If what appeared Dec. 17 concerning Bundys is true, BLM is guilty of bullying, threatening and torturing American citizens, jailing them for extending times and violating their Fifth Amendment rights. Its agents should be liable and suffer the same treatment.

AI and ticket scalping: Free Enterprise is a right of all Americans. If one can corner the market on tickets and resell them for a premium, that is business. If you don’t like the price go buy the CD for $8 at Walmart.

Kingman Airport Authority files injunction: Somebody needs to do a thorough examination and investigation of the KAA, its books, procedures, and practices.

KAA: I am happy to hear that the KAA continues to stand up to the bullying actions related to the City’s attempt to void a valid lease. The Council members should be ashamed of themselves for badmouthing KAA. Sleep well, KAA.

Kelli Ward’s run for senate: Democrats must continue to contest Republicans and Trump-backed candidates to express their disdain for Trump and Republicans ignoring the will of the majority of the U.S. population. As the experts say, it is best to stand up to a bully.

President Trump: I am sick and tired of this attack on Trump. There is so much overwhelming evidence of the crimes of the Clinton cartel its not funny. Why are they not going after the Clintons?

Democracy and honey: What we need in this country is for people to remember (or learn) we are not a democracy, we are a republic. If you don’t know the difference, find out.

El Trovatore Hill: The people resurfacing the hill are doing a heckuva job.



Steve Couch, Kingman

10 Things to know today: Enjoyed the new 10 things to know today. Interesting tidbits from around the world. Will look forward to seeing it again.

Editorial Cartoon Dec. 18: If Fox News is too Mickey Mouse; the Mainstream Media and especially CNN and MSNBC (the MSM in general) are the fake shadow of FNC and not worth paying attention to. At least FNC doesn’t outright lie.

Kelli Ward: If Kelli is the best the Republicans have to offer, then no thanks. Steve Bannon’s support shows that she will just be a yes person. Why have two parties if all Republicans simply vote for whatever Trump wants?

El Trovatore Hill: Thank you to the City of Kingman for paving El Trovatore Hill, which is Route 66. It looks beautiful and our cars and truck ride so smoothly on this improved road. Wishing all a Merry Christmas and blessings for a New Year.

Irony of Trump bashing: Bashing a president of any party is OK. It’s the socialist agenda behind it that is not.

Dear Pigeon Lover: Since you like them so much, why don’t you take them? Perhaps you’d also like to pay for all the ruined trees and destroyed landscaping as a result of having a kit of them hanging around my yard.

State trying to collect tax on out-of-state purchases: What? So tourists and travelers that “overpay” Transaction Privilege Tax while in Arizona will be able to get a refund check? I’ve always heard “You can’t have your cake and eat it too.” No balancing refunds would be clearly unethical.

Trump and Republicans: Led by a president who has repeatedly told the American people falsehoods, the Republicans appear to be more interested in giving unwarranted tax concessions to the wealthy than representing the will of the majority of their constituents. Happy Holidays!

Trump bashing: For Trump-led folks who believed Republicans would actually give middle-class Americans the big tax cut Trump promised, I am reminded of a quote: “Truth travels slowly, but it will reach even you in time.” 2018 voters must vote their disgust.

KAA files injunction, hearing canceled: Lingenfelter said: “KAA is using money ... to fight the city, when those funds should be reinvested back into the airport.” That is ironic, considering he is using city money for legalities which could’ve been reinvested back into the city.

Column – Too much democracy is like too much honey: Ah, we Kingmanite’s idea of politics: form a recall. If you don’t laugh, you’ll cry.

Remember lost ones this Christmas season: The older we get, the more friends and acquaintances we lose .... We lost a neighbor a couple of days ago who was a great old gentleman. Liked him a lot. Hope and pray he is in the arms of the Lord today – young, strong and upright.

Sales tax: The Kingman City Council members are supposed to represent local citizens. The council tax-increase decisions, like the very unpopular current federal congressional tax-bill decisions, are not reflective of the will of citizens. Express your will – shop elsewhere.

Chamber on tax increases: The Kingman city council passed the sales tax increases after restricting comment and failing to provide required public notice? Sounds like Council is following the Republican model of passing legislation unsupported by the majority of constituents it allegedly serves.

Republican troubles: The wildly unpopular federal Republican tax bill is a harmful transfer of wealth to the rich and rich Republican donors, paid for by average citizens. Voice your disapproval – vote all who supported and signed the bill out of office.

ACLU and KAOL: Does the ACLU have anything better to do? There wouldn’t be the need for charter schools with higher goals, if our public schools in this nation would fit the education needs for our children. Kingman Academy of Learning does that.

Training wildland firefighters: Congratulations to Chief Eder and his crew for improving the Department. Under the previous regime, volunteers were nonexistent and vehicles fell into disrepair. Wonder why he is being attacked?

Rants and Raves: Why have you allowed Rants and Raves that are more than 40 words?

Editor’s Note: In review, we have mistakenly done this. Rants and Raves with names attached and are more than 40 words are supposed to be treated as letters. Thank you.