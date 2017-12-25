Mohave 911 | December 25, 2017

Warrant arrest & drugs

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jason Ray Watkins, 23, of Kingman, Dec. 15 on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Kingman Justice Court.

Early that morning deputies observed a suspicious male subject in the area of the bingo hall on John L Avenue.

Deputies say the male subject appeared to be trying to hide, and then they made contact with the subject, identified as Watkins. A records check revealed an outstanding warrant.

While searching Watkins, they allegedly located a small clear bag containing some unknown pills. Deputies discovered the pills were acetaminophen and hydrocodone. Watkins was charged with possession of a narcotic and possession of drug paraphernalia, both felonies. He was booked into the Mohave County Jail.

Warrant, drugs

Mohave County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested James Michael Primm, 53, of Kingman, Dec. 17 for 2 warrants, failure to appear out of Mohave County Superior Court and robbery, out of Tucson Municipal Court, both felonies.

While deputies were investigating an unrelated call, they observed James Primm run from a residence in the 3600 block of Robin Lane. Deputies apprehended Primm in the area of Diagonal and Charles. During a search of Primm, deputies reportedly found a clear plastic bag containing a crystalline substance.

The substance field tested positive for amphetamine.

Primm was booked for the warrants and as well as possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, all felony charges.

Warrant

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Shelby Janelle Summerlin-Tyler, 23, of Kingman, Dec. 17 in the 5000 block of Bank Street for an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated harassment. She was arrested without incident and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

Drugs

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kathleen Rose Heiligenmann, 64, of Golden Valley, Dec. 15 for bringing contraband into a correctional facility and possession of prescription drugs, both felonies.

That evening Heiligenmann had returned to the jail after being on work release. A routine search upon her return resulted in correction officers reporting having located three pills, found to be trazadone hydrochloride, which were taped to Heiligenmann’s jail wrist band.

Correction officers notified deputies who responded to the jail and spoke with Heilgenmann. Deputies say she admitted her wrong doing and advised this was her first attempt to bring contraband into the jail. Heiligenmann was booked on the new charges.

Stolen motorcycle

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested James Michael Tiry, 32, of Kingman, Dec. 17 for unlawful means of transportation and tampering with evidence, both felonies.

Around noon, deputies made contact with a male subject driving a motorcycle in the area of Melody and McVicar.

The motorcycle was found to be stolen out of Kingman.

While deputies were attempting to take Tiry into custody, they report that Tiry reached into his pocket, pulled out an unknown substance and put it in his mouth. Despite commands from the deputies, Tiry swallowed the substance.

After Tiry was examined by Doctors at the Kingman Regional Medical Center, he was booked into the Mohave County Jail.

Burglary - Mohave Valley

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested David Ryan Huffman III, 29, Wednesday morning for second degree burglary.

A neighbor in the 1800 block of Agua View called to report a male subject that was removing an item from another neighbor’s backyard. The reporting party recognized the suspect as David Huffman.

Deputies say Huffman had taken a weed eater from a fenced back yard. Huffman was located later that same morning.