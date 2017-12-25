Mohave District Boy Scouts ‘Scouting for Food Drive’ benefits Kingman Area Food Bank

KINGMAN – The 29th annual Scouting for Food Drive was held Nov. 18 at Smith’s Food and Drug with an estimated 60 Boy Scouts and volunteers from the Kingman area’s packs and troops serving over 500 volunteer hours.

“Through this single day food drive, scouts collected 1,786 pounds of food and $544.88 from our generous community to feed needy families in the area,” said Terry Griffis, Scouting for Food coordinator.

Smith’s Food and Drug, a long-standing community partner, has helped support Scouting for Food since 1999, allowing the Boy Scouts to use their locations as collection sites. In addition to onsite support, Smith’s has donated $6,000 to the organization to purchase bags for the food collection. To date, Smith’s has donated more than $76,000 to the Las Vegas Area Council Boy Scouts since the event’s inception.

About the Boy Scouts of America, Las Vegas Area Council

The Las Vegas Area Council provides the Las Vegas Area foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be “Prepared. For Life.” The Las Vegas Area Council organization is composed of 20,131 youth members between the ages of 6 and 21 and more than a 7,000 volunteers in Tri-State Area. For more information on the Boy Scouts of America, Las Vegas Area Council please visit www.lvacbsa.org.

About The Kingman Area Food Bank

The Kingman Area Food Bank is a private organization, manned by approximately 40 volunteers and is not subsidized by federal, state county or city government. An average of 65 percent of the program recipients are from Mohave County, 35 percent within the City of Kingman. In 2016, Kingman Area Food Bank processed and distributed over 1,675,600 pounds of food.

Food sources include: Grocery Rescue Program (rescuing food from local stores determined not to be saleable and brought to the food bank for processing), food drives by local businesses, organizations such as Boy Scouts of America, as well as cash donations which allows them to fill the shelves with items not normally donated and perishable items when needed.

In 2016, the Food Bank provided 31,198 individuals with groceries – enough to prepare two meals a day for approximately 7-10 days, or 436,772 to 623,960 meals. Another 587 homeless individuals were provided with food and another 25,000 were provided for food from them through their churches.

For additional information about the Kingman Area Food Bank, call Catherine Walker at 928-757-4165.