Spend-Less Auto gives back to community cancer care

KINGMAN – In honor of October Breast Cancer Month, Spend-Less Auto, a car dealership in Kingman, made donations to the Kingman Cancer Care Unit (KCCU) and Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Catch It Early Program.

Zef Ramirez, owner of Spend-Less Auto, lost both parents to cancer – his mother in 1997, and his father just this year.

“After he died, I said ‘we have to do something,’” Ramirez said.

He and his wife, Brandy, decided to donate one hundred dollars for every car they sold in October. They also sold cancer awareness license plate frames.

“We tried to raise as much as we could,” Ramirez said..

In November, members of the Kingman Cancer Unit and KRMC’s Catch It Early program director, Teri Williams, gathered at Spend-Less Auto on Gordon and Bank to accept the donations.

“I was so excited when Teri called and told me what you had done,” KCCU president Janet Watson told Ramirez. “Any help with these expenses when people are dealing with cancer truly means the world.”

“This money helps save lives. It’s a great example of community coming together for a cause” added Williams.

KRMC’s Catch It Early program provides breast care to local women, regardless of their ability to pay. Catch It Early makes free or low-cost breast health services available to women in our community.

KCCU provides support to cancer patients and families in the community. Their aid helps with costs not covered by health insurance, including medical equipment, personal items, medication, and travel for treatment. KCCU also helps with living expenses for those unable to cover costs during the illness.

