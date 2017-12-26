10 Things to Know for Today, Dec. 26, 2017

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: December 26, 2017 7:30 a.m.

    • President Trump, Melania Give Christmas Greeting by Associated Press

    BLIZZARD, BITTER COLD HIT PARTS OF US ON CHRISTMAS

    Heavy, wind-whipped snow falls on parts of New England, while subzero temperatures sweep from the Rockies to the Plains and Great Lakes.

    TRUMP, FIRST LADY SEND HOLIDAY GREETINGS

    In a brief video, the president and his wife, Melania, "wish America and the entire world a very Merry Christmas."

    WHERE DEMOCRATS EYE ANOTHER SENATE SEAT

    Coming off an unlikely win in Alabama, the party looks to take the seat of retiring Sen. Bob Corker in Tennessee.

    'WHEN NIGHT FALLS, YOU START GROWING ANXIOUS, DEPRESSED'

    Maria Rivera, whose home in Puerto Rico was destroyed by Hurricane Maria three months ago, is among millions of the island's residents who remain without electricity.

    ACTRESS WHO PLAYED LOUISA VON TRAPP DIES

    Heather Menzies-Urich, who was cast as the third-oldest of the seven von Trapp kids in the 1965 musical "The Sound of Music," was 68.

    STRONG HOLIDAY SALES CHEER RETAILERS

    People spending more than expected on items like kitchen gadgets, toys and coats could make this the best Christmas shopping season in several years.

    WHY WASHINGTON'S CROSSING RE-ENACTMENT IS SCUTTLED

    High winds force re-enactors to cancel the historic Delaware River passage.

    Luann de Lesseps apologizes after being charged in Florida for drunk and disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

    POLICE: IT WASN'T SANTA WHO ATTEMPTED PRISON DELIVERY

    Ohio state troopers say someone tried to throw packages of tobacco, cellphones and marijuana over the fence at the Richland Correctional Institution on Christmas Eve.

    YEAR'S BIGGEST SPORTS STORY: KNEELING FOR ANTHEM

    The NFL players — many motivated by ex-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick — say they kneel to call attention to social injustices, but critics say it disrespects the flag.

    More like this story