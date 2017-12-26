Kingman charged with resisting arrest after being reported for not paying cab fare

KINGMAN – A local cab company reported a Kingman man to Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies for not paying his cab fare Sunday.

MCSO deputies arrested Daniel Jordan Geesey, 37, for misdemeanor theft and felony resisting arrest.

The cab company informed authorities that Geesey refused to pay for his ride home after he had been drinking at a Kingman establishment and was asked to leave, according to MCSO.

Deputies contacted Geesey at his residence in the 3700 block of Hearne Avenue and reported he still refused to pay the fare.

A struggle began when Geesey was told he was under arrest, and Geesey and a deputy went to the ground, according to MCSO.

Geesey was taken to Mohave County Jail.

- Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff's Office