Golden Valley woman arrested for assault on a police officer

KINGMAN – A 58-year-old Golden Valley woman was arrested for aggravated assault on a police officer, a felony, and resisting arrest Christmas morning.

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies say they saw Debra Ann Dyer assault her adult daughter while they were investigating an unrelated crime in the 3600 block of Elfrida Road in Golden Valley.

Deputies report they tried to restrain Dyer, but she pulled away and tried to wedge herself in a corner inside a residence. When a deputy tried to remove her from the corner, MCSO reports she used force to avoid the arrest.

Dyer was also charged with domestic violence/disorderly conduct and assault.