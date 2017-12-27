Horoscopes | Dec. 27

Birthdays: Hayley Williams, 29; Gerard Depardieu, 69; Cokie Roberts, 74; John Amos, 78.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Anything related to work should be handled carefully. Take care of your responsibilities without complaint.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be direct if you have a problem. Being honest and asking questions are the best ways to get to the bottom of any situation that leaves you feeling uncertain.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Stick to what you know and steer clear of anyone who shows inconsistency or unpredictable tendencies. Stay grounded and stick to whatever commitments you have made.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A shopping trip will lead to a bargain that will improve your domestic environment. Make romance a priority and make plans to enjoy being with the people who make you happy.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make a change at work or to your status and reputation. Consider what you enjoy doing most and look for ways to head in a direction that excites you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Consider the adjustments you can make to the way you live. Consider how you can apply the knowledge you have gained in the past to future prospects.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Refuse to let individuals who don’t share your opinion get a rise out of you. Nurture the relationships that are most important to you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t venture too far from home. It’s important to focus inward and reflect on the plans and promises you’ve made.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A bargain is not worth it if you have to incur debt. Changes can be made that are cost-efficient and will allow you to save rather than spend.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Emotions will swell up when dealing with friends who know how to get a rise out of you. Stop and think before you take the bait.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t leave anything to chance. Getting your personal papers and documentation in order will be necessary before the year comes to a close.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Offer suggestions, but don’t take over. You’ll be blamed for interfering if you are too eager to tell others what to do.