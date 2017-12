“Thank you” to the gentleman who took the time to stop and help my daughter push her vehicle out of the intersection of Airway Avenue and Harrison Street-Willow Road.

She could not tell us enough how kind you were.

Another “Thank You” to the woman at Unisource ( I apologize I never asked your name), and Scott Rust, who both offered to help us push her vehicle into the parking lot.

We are so thankful to all of you for your kind efforts and generosity.

D.R. Moulder

Local resident