Letter | Thank You Kingman Community Orchestra and Choir

Three big Alleluias to the Kingman Community Orchestra and Choir. Their Christmas program on Saturday, Dec.16 at the Kingman High School auditorium was a tribute to the season! They played to a full house and all were instilled with the Christmas spirit during and after the program. These organizations continue to top themselves at every performance. With the diversity of the membership, their excellence should continue far into the future. They truly are a Kingman asset that should be supported and sustained.

Thank you all for a wonderful afternoon of Christmas.

Carolyn Johnston

Kingman resident