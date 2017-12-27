Neighbors' report leads to felony trespass arrest

KINGMAN – Neighbors in the 3800 block of Northfield Avenue observed a person in a home in which the owners were out of town and promptly notified authorities Monday.

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kyle Andrew Nicholson, 20, for felony trespassing. Nicholson also had an outstanding felony warrant for failure to appear ordered by Mohave County Superior Court on an original charge of misconduct involving weapons.

Deputies entered the Northfield residence around 7 p.m. after discovering the back door was open. Deputies report that Nicholson was hiding in a closet.

- Information provided by MCSO