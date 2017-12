Photos Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Taken by Yesica Uvina

GREEN VALLEY (AP) – Federal authorities say three people were injured when the vehicle they were in fled an immigration checkpoint in southern Arizona.

The incident happened Sunday night along Interstate 19 near Green Valley. Authorities say U.S. Border Patrol agents, with the help of state troopers, followed the vehicle northbound until it crashed.

The vehicle rolled and temporarily blocked northbound traffic on the interstate.

Authorities said the investigation was ongoing.