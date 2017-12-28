Beale Celebrations to close at the end of March

KINGMAN – Beale Celebrations will close at the end of March as owner Werner Fleischmann seeks a more profitable business model for the former JC Penney store at Fourth and Beale streets.

Fleischmann, a Swiss investor with other real estate holdings in downtown Kingman, said he learned that he’s not able to manage Beale Celebrations from his native country.

“This should give a local tenant the chance to take the building and either offer an event center or something different to the people of Kingman,” Fleischmann said.

He’s not going away, and plans to move forward with renovation plans for the historic Brunswick Hotel, he said.

Fleischmann said he still feels he has the right idea for Beale Celebrations, which was built in 1941, and it makes no sense for him to sell after renovating the building and redesigning the exterior in 2015.

“If downtown recovers, it could still be a business. I’m able to wait,” the investor said. “So the goal is to find the right person to bring the right product for Kingman. The brewery on the outer side of our building looks to be successful, so new ideas could work.”

Beale Celebrations is in a prime location downtown with high visibility, Fleischmann said. It offers 10,000 square feet of commercial space with restrooms, offices, storage space, and food preparation area. Capacity is about 350 people.

Lease terms and conditions are flexible, he added.

Fleischmann hired Linda Owens as managing executive of Beale Celebrations in April, taking over for Jamie Taylor. He had hoped she would build its reputation for entertainment and special events.

Fleischmann bought the building from the city of Kingman in 2013 for $350,000, and has invested about $850,000 in renovations. The city had purchased the building for $875,000 in 2009 and used it for Development Services until 2011.