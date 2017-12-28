Fire on Casey Lane causes property loss, no injuries

KINGMAN – Fire crews from Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District responded to a structure in the 4800 block of north Casey Lane at about 7 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters arrived at a double-wide mobile home where an attached garage and vehicle were fully engulfed in flames.

They were able to gain control of the fire and keep it contained to the original structure, protecting the exposed home.

NACFD sent two engine companies and a water tender to the fire, with mutual aid from Kingman Fire Department, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, AMR ambulance, American Red Cross and Unisource.

The homeowners were part of the NACFD smoke alarm program and were alerted to the fire and got out with the help of neighbors, Battalion Chief Tim King said. No injuries were reported during the incident.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, and the estimated property loss was less than $55,000.