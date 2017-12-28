Letter | Does Riccardi need to be jailed?

Last week 81-year-old Vic Riccardi was thrown in jail over a nonviolent issue regarding an ongoing criminal case involving the NACFD.

My questions to county attorney Matt Smith are these:

What danger does an 81 year old with a heart condition pose to the Mohave County?

Violent offenders can get released on their own recognizance, why can’t Mr. Riccardi?

How much money has been directed at the prosecution of Mr. Riccardi and his co-defendants?

Please don’t answer with the drivel you told me when I requested the information. Anyone who knows basic accounting knows you have to assign various costs of people working this case. What are the costs, Mr. Smith?

Why are Mr. Riccardi and his co-defendants being treated like axe murderers?

This whole thing could have been settled the day it was filed, but you chose not to. Why is that?

People in this county have called for more transparency in their local government. Where is yours, Mr. Smith?

Answering these questions would be a start.

Richard M. Veradt

Local Resident