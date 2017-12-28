Letter | Gilbert Barker: Federal retirees being forced into Medicare Part B

As a member of the federal community who served our country for years, I am concerned with an attempt to force current U.S. Postal Service retirees onto Medicare Part B after they previously declined this coverage. While hailed as a way to improve USPS’ finances, this is nothing more than balancing the books on the backs of seniors.

Why should retirees, who spent their careers serving this nation, be forced to pay an additional $134 per month, or more, for health coverage they previously deemed unnecessary? Mandatory Medicare Part B coverage was never part of the agreement made upon employment, and it should not be forced on any postal retiree, especially retroactively.

Congress is currently attempting to fix the Postal Service’s problems by shifting costs to Medicare. I urge our legislators to reject any year-end deal that includes the current postal reform bill, H.R. 756.

Retired postal workers proudly served our community and promises to them should be kept.