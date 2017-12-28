Letter | Jailing Riccardi is not in the Christmas spirit

We are blessed to live in a community like Kingman. Everyone is in the Christmas spirit except, it seems, the judiciary.

It’s amazing to me that an individual that has not been convicted of any crimes and is not accused of any violent crime would be put in jail over the holidays without any chance of bail.

I pray for the families of those involved in this incarceration. I know we have a loving god, but he can be vengeful. I pray that his vengence does not go far beyond those responsible and leaves their families unmarred.

I, of course, am referring to the case of Vic Riccardi and his seemingly unjust treatment.

Dave Brock

Kingman Resident