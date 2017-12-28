Obituary | Myrna Marie Hausen

Myrna Marie Hausen, 82, passed away peacefully at Kingman Reginal Medical Center on Nov. 26, 2017 surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Faribault, Minnesota on March 2, 1935.

She was known to friends and loved ones as Jonesy.

She moved to Kingman in 1969 with her husband, Sidney Hausen, and her children.

She was a foster mother for over 10 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother.

She is survived by her children; Edward Skaro, Cindy Skaro, Roxann Byard, Bebe Bowers, and Gail Skaro, her grandchildren; Monica Holder, Brooke Skaro, and many more grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The loss is immeasurable, but so is the love left behind.