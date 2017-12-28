Suspicious fire destroys unoccupied home in Butler

KINGMAN – A suspicious fire destroyed an unoccupied home in Butler Wednesday.

Firefighters from Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District responded to the report of a fire in the 3800 block of Northfield Avenue shortly after 8 a.m.

Battalion Chief Don Dallman was in command of a total of 13 firefighters at the scene, including five NACFD volunteers.

The cause of the fire is being considered suspicious based on evidence at the scene and information provided by neighbors.

No suspects were detained and the investigation continues. No injuries were reported and the fire was contained to its original building.

“Video evidence obtained from neighbors confirms an unknown person involved with the fire start,” Fire Chief Wayne Eder said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the fire district at 928-757-3151.