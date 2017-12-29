10 Things to Know for Today, Dec. 29, 2017

1-PRESIDENT TOUTS GLOBAL WARMING IN FACE OF COLD SPELL

President Trump says the East Coast "could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming" as bitterly cold temperatures are expected to freeze large swaths of the country this holiday weekend.

2-WHO NEEDS HELP AS COLD WEATHER PERSISTS

As a deep freeze sets in across half the country, officials are urging people to help those most vulnerable, especially the homeless and the elderly.

3-WHICH OIL-RICH KINGDOM IS SEEING UNPRECEDENTED DEVELOPMENTS

Saudi Arabia has laid the groundwork for momentous change next year, defying its conservative reputation for slow, cautious reforms.

4-GOLDEN STATE STORES STOCKING SHELVES WITH POT

Marijuana legalization arrives Monday in California with lots of hoopla, but only a handful of cities will initially have retail outlets ready to sell recreational pot.

5-RADICALIZATION THREATENS MUSLIM MINORITY FLEEING CHINA

As Uighurs flee a Chinese security crackdown in droves, they are often recruited with calls of jihad by militant Uighur members of Syria-based Islamic groups.

6-RETURNING MIGRANTS POSE CHALLENGE ACROSS AFRICA

Some of the migrants stranded in Libya are being sent home, where they face familiar conditions: high unemployment, often weak economies and an increasingly harsh climate.

7-PREPARING FOR BIG APPLE'S NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION

Police promise tighter security than ever at Times Square, after a year with several deadly attacks on innocent crowds, including at the very spot where revelers will ring in 2018.

8-WHERE THE FREE PRESS IS UNDER THREAT

Turkey, Poland and Hungary are among the young democracies where media freedoms are facing increasing attacks from governments.

9-HOW MESSAGING ICONS PASS MUSTER

The Unicode Consortium is tasked with setting the global standard for emojis, a heady responsibility with consequences for modern communication.

10-FAREWELL TO VERSATILE PERFORMER WITH 90-YEAR CAREER

Rose Marie, who played the wisecracking Sally Rogers on "The Dick Van Dyke Show," has died at 94.