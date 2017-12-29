Horoscope | December 29, 2017

Birthdays: Jude Law, 45; Patricia Clarkson, 58; Ted Danson, 70; Jon Voight, 79.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Research, ask questions and attend meetings or events that will give you a broader view of something you’d like to consider doing next year. Expand your knowledge.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make plans to advance. Meet with people who can shed some light on the best way for you to move forward.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Joint ventures should be handled openly and honestly. Do whatever it takes to take care of unfinished business.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Any opportunity to socialize or to do things with family or friends should be taken. Expand your interests and you will encounter interesting new people who will enrich your life next year.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Too much of anything will lead to trouble. Overspending, emotional outbursts or doing things that worry your loved ones should be curbed.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Think big and consider all the possibilities that lay ahead. Expand your awareness and consider how you want to live your life.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): People from your past will come back into your life. Be wary of anyone trying to smooth-talk you into something you don’t really want to pursue.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Let your emotions take over and your optimism grow. Greater opportunities are within reach, and partnerships will take on a new meaning.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Go over your personal finances and figure out exactly what you owe and the best possible way to lower your debt and ease your stress. Ending the year with a positive plan will be worth celebrating.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Open your doors and host a party or event. Your hospitality will encourage friendships and opportunities to explore new possibilities.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Getting along with friends and relatives will not be easy. Avoid risky situations or following someone who isn’t reliable.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Do whatever you can to help those less fortunate than you. Pitching in and offering your time will put you in a prime position.