KPD officer hospitalized, released after altercation with DUI suspect

KINGMAN – Police officer Joe Weber was hospitalized and released Friday after a physical altercation with a DUI suspect at Walleck Ranch Drive and Gordon Avenue.

Weber was sent to investigate a report of a man slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle shortly after 8 a.m. Friday, Police Chief Bob DeVries said.

The officer was able to wake the man up and detected he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

As Weber attempted to get the driver out of the vehicle, a struggle ensued and two citizens came to the assistance of the officer. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene and tasered the suspect, eventually getting him under control.

The man was arrested and booked into Mohave County Jail, though his identification was not available at press time. He’s being charged with DUI, resisting arrest and aggravated assault on a police officer.

DeVries said he’s “forever in gratitude” to the citizens who helped the officer during the struggle, and it “speaks volume” to their character.

Weber was in “good spirits” after the incident, mostly stressed out from the confrontation, said DeVries, who visited the officer in the hospital.

“My main concern is he’s okay and goes home safe and unhurt at the end of the day,” the police chief said.