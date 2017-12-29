Largest class graduates Drug Court

KINGMAN – Judge Billy Sipe presided over the graduation of 10 men and women from Mohave County Drug Court on Dec. 8, the largest number of graduates since the program’s inception.

Kingman Police Chief Robert DeVries was guest speaker at the commencement ceremony, which was held at the County Administration Building auditorium. Law enforcement continues to be a strong supporter of the drug court program.

The mission is to provide appropriate treatment for drug offenders with severe substance abuse addiction while they’re on probation, which reduces recidivism and protects the public.

The drug court mandates weekly judicial oversight, rigorous case management and supervision, intensive outpatient treatment, and frequent and random drug testing.

It also provides for General Education Diploma testing and vocational training, establishing defined structure and support.

“The Mohave County Drug Court Program continues to be a very effective and well-supported program and serves as an alternative to imprisonment,” Sipe said.

Each graduate delivered an “inspirational and heartfelt speech,” he said. They thanked the drug court “for literally saving their lives.”

Graduates – seven from Kingman and three from Bullhead City – were presented with a small pine tree to plant and nurture, which is symbolic of their recovery and growth, the judge added.