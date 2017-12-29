Obituary | Mary Cheryl Miller

Mary Cheryl Miller of Kingman passed away Dec. 23 after a brief battle with cancer. She was 68. Mary was born June 1, 1949 in Manistee, Michigan raised in Santa Monica, California. and graduated from Santa Monica High School in 1967.

On April 23, 1985, Mary married her husband, Carroll, and moved to Kingman in 1989. She worked for Kyle Fowler State Farm Insurance in Kingman until the owner retired. Then she worked at Kingman Reginal Hospital in admitting until she retired in 2016.

She is survived by her husband Carroll Miller and children Debi (Dennis) Pease, Christine Morgan, Richelle Miller and Rick Miller. Mary was also blessed with eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Mary was loved by everyone that knew her. Her family and friends alike will miss her.

Viewing Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 5- 7 p.m., Celebration of Life Thursday, Jan. 4 at 1 p.m. Sutton Mortuary, Kingman. Casual Dress.