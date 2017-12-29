Taking the plunge – the Polar Bear Plunge

KINGMAN – What started out as a fun challenge has blossomed into a full scale specialty event to begin the New Year.

The Kingman Polar Bear Plunge 2018 is open to anyone interested in starting off their new year in a “chilling” way by braving the near freezing waters of Centennial Pool, 3333 Harrison St.



The “Plunge” will take place at exactly noon on New Year’s Day, not a minute before or after the hour.

Several unknown prizes await brave swimmers at the bottom of the pool.

The Plunge is free for everyone.

Hot showers await all dippers at the event’s conclusion.

The brisk water temperatures may not be suitable for everyone. If you have a heart condition or history of heart related problems, the Polar Bear Plunge may not be the activity for you to participate in.

If unsure that the shock of cold water may be harmful to your health, you should consult your physician prior to participating. All plungers do so at their own risk.

For more information call the Kingman Parks and Recreation Department at 928-757-7919, or visit their website at www.cityofkingman.gov/pages/depts/parks.