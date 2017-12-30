Silver Alert issued for 70-year-old man traveling from Arizona to California

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a 70-year-old New Mexico man last seen near Prescott Valley.

Lorenzo Rendon of Clovis, N.M., was last seen in Prescott Valley, Arizona and is believed to be traveling to California.

He is considered to be in danger if not located, according to a press release.

Rendon, a Hispanic male, is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 120 pounds. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance,

He was last seen driving a gray 2014 Nissan Versa with turquoise New Mexico license plate MYR-744.

Anyone with information regarding Rendon is asked to call the Curry County Sheriff’s Office at 575-769-2335 or call 911.