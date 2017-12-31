5 things to know: County Board of Supervisors

Pay increases for Public Works Department

Mohave County Board of Supervisors will consider pay increases for several positions within Public Works Department when it meets at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale Street.

Anyone wishing to speak during call the public must fill out a request form prior to the meeting.

Public Works Director Steve Latoski is asking the board to approve an “organizational redesign” in the engineering division to raise the pay for engineering technician specialists and county surveyor.

The engineering technicians will make $27.41 to $31.13 an hour, depending on their classification, and the county surveyor will make $41.51 an hour.

The regular agenda also includes an item for increasing board clerk Ginny Anderson’s salary from $61,360 to $67,496 a year.

An open public hearing is scheduled for renaming a road in the Dolan Springs area from Spiegel Avenue to Latoski Drive.

Approving 21 new fleet vehicles

Approve contracts to buy 21 new fleet vehicles. The county sent out bid invitations to 40 dealers in October, as required by state law, and received eight sealed bids in November, including one from Martin Swanty in Kingman. After thorough evaluation, the contacts were awarded to the lowest responsible bidders that met vehicle requirements and specifications. Winning bidders were Courtesy Chevrolet of Phoenix ($107,983); Larry H. Miller Avondale ($27,984); Midway Chevrolet of Phoenix ($34,608); PFVT Motors of Peoria ($264,709); and Tempe Dodge ($335,693).

Approval Highway User Revenue Fund

Approve $158,000 sourced to Highway User Revenue Fund to purchase a soil compactor and $467,000, also from HURF, to complete 110 miles of pavement preservation work on roads maintained by the county as an estimated cost of $2.1 million under Public Works heavy maintenance program.

Authorization for continued operations of MAGNET

Authorize Mohave County Attorney’s Office and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with the cities of Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City to provide officers for continued operations of the Mohave Area General Narcotic Enforcement Team (MAGNET).

Mohave County K9 Foundation funds into general fund

Approve putting money raised from the Mohave County K9 Foundation into the general fund. The same dollar amount will be issued on a county check payable to the National Association of Chiefs of Police. This is a 100 percent grant match through NACOP with maximum entitlement of $5,000.