Letter | Re: Military dog retires in Chino Valley

What an inspiring story about this beautiful dog. His accomplishments were impressive to say the least. It got me to wondering what it would be like to go on patrol with him and to see what he saw in the line of his duties.

The fact that he did so much in his career made me wonder how his partner faired in his journey and what a bond they must of had. Our people in uniform truly deserve to be recognized.

It's heartwarming to know that he will be taken care of in his final years and will live out his life in comfort.

I really would like to see more of our K9 friends and go along in their duties through out their day. We employ K9s not only for military service but also in law enforcement, fire patrols, border patrol and they all have different kinds duties. They are also used in care giving as support dogs. They are loyal and really are man's best friends. I think it interesting and should be highlighted in all that they do. I'm pleased that their human counter parts see their value and are determined to protect and serve as well as being a friend.

They may be precious K9s but they are also lions at heart.

Sally Morisset

Golden Valley