Obituary | Arden Julius Roth, Sr.

Arden Julius Roth, Sr., 87, a longtime resident of Golden Valley, Arizona, passed away in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 15, 2017.

He was born in Parker, Idaho on October 30, 1930 to Julia and Charles Roth; Arden spent his childhood years in the northwest.

Arden was preceded in death by his parent’s, his nine siblings, and both of his sons; Randall Roth and Arden Roth, Jr. He is survived by his daughter Cindy Roth of Golden Valley, Arizona, his grandchildren; Andrew Roth and Toni Roth (granddaughter-in-Law) of Queen Creek, Arizona, April McKelway of Clarkston, Washington, Eyshia Rivota of Reseda, California and Wesley Roth of Georgia; and four Great Grandchildren.



Arden served in the United States Air Force from 1948 to 1950. Serving much of that time stationed in Tokyo, Japan.

Arden owned various businesses over the years and was co-owner of LA piping in Alhambra, California.

Going on “adventures” which included; sailing, camping, exploring the desert and driving unknown roads were the things he really enjoyed in life.



He has many interests such as science nature and geology. He also enjoyed creating art work; from sculpting to making molds and statutes. He was an avid rock collector and polished many with his homemade tumbler. He was always busy creating various unique and useful items.

The family asks that in memory, you pay it forward or pass on a simple act of kindness.

Private services were held for the Family, no other services will be held.