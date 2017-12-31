Obituary | Ryan Wayne Couch

Ryan Wayne Couch (Joker), 41, after having family by his side departed this world peacefully on Dec. 3, 2017 at UMC in Las Vegas, Nevada to be with his lord and savior Jesus Christ.

He is survived by his daughter Deanna Hall, Deanna’s mother, Mercades Hall, and his mother Patty Couch, brother; Curt Neilson Sister; Christine Henderson, nieces; Tanesha(Milen)Karavan , Shawdae Henderson, Julia Henderson, and extended family members.

He is preceded in death by his father; Gary Wayne Couch, grandparents; Dottie and Curly Jones and Aunt Debbie Coleman.

Ryan was the beating heart of his family, the electricity he generated will be remembered by everyone who knew him. He was a selfless man, always eager to help others and make them laugh. His joy and love of life still lives on in our memories and it will never be the same without him.

“Death leaves a pain no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal.”

God granted his wish of being a donor giving life to three others. Please consider the gift of life and check the box. At his request there will be no full memorial services. A Mass offering will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 at 6 p.m. at Saint Mary’s in Kingman, Arizona.