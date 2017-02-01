Horoscopes for Feb. 1, 2017

Birthdays: Harry Styles, 23; Ronda Rousey, 30; Big Boi, 42; Michael C. Hall, 46.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Physical activity will keep you out of trouble. Find a healthy way to channel your energy.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Communication is encouraged. Speak up if there is something you want to share. Offering suggestions that will help others will put you into the spotlight.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Get involved in your community. Be a passionate leader and you’ll find ways to make life better for yourself as well as others.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Choose to be a witness when it comes to disturbances and arguments. Observation can be a valuable tool that leads to fast-tracking your way to success.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Network and get involved in educational pursuits. The people you encounter and the information you gather could result in interesting plans.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You don’t have to overspend to make an impression. Use your intelligence and you’ll find better ways to grab attention.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You can spend your time arguing with people or you can look for a way to get along with them. Emotional ups and downs will wear you out.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get physical. Whether you just need a challenge or are trying to get into shape, taking up a sport or routine that will help strengthen you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Find your comfort zone. Take refuge where you feel the most secure, and work on making personal gains or improving your relationships with those you love.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep your thoughts to yourself and your plans a secret. Not everyone will see things your way, and emotional interference is likely to get in your way if you aren’t careful.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make a couple of changes to the way you do things and you will gain respect and the chance to take on responsibilities that will help you grow and prosper.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You may need a reality check if you differ from the general consensus. Reconsider your take on events and situations and listen to someone who has been a trusted ally in the past.