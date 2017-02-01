Letter: Activists made the circus go away

It has been on the news that the Ringling Brothers, Barnum and Bailey Circus, is hanging it up after 146 years. Chalk one up for these so-called animal activists. Sometimes these activists shout their mouths off and they don’t know what they are talking about.

When my wife and I and our two boys went to see that big circus in Anaheim, California a few years ago, we didn’t see one animal being abused. We watched circus employees giving the elephants loaves of bread to eat. Those elephants were really enjoying the bread.

Elephants are the largest animal on Earth. A full-grown elephant can weigh as much as five tons and can run as fast as 45 miles an hour. That is one animal you wouldn’t want to piss off. If you did you could end up having a real bad day, if not dead.

The Miner had a real nice story about the circus a few (weeks) ago.

A few years ago a circus employee started that mess. There was a trial and the circus won. If people start accusations they had better have all the facts together and have all their ducks in a row.

There will be a lot of younger people that won’t be able to see that wonderful circus and enjoy the elephants.

Ronney L. Case

Golden Valley