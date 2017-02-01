Obituary: Juan Casal

On Jan. 28, 2017, at the age of 79, Juan Jose Casal’s journey here ended. He peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family and is now reunited with his wife, partner and friend of 32 years, Shirley Ann Casal.

In honor of Juan, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, a celebration of life will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at 4445 N. Roosevelt Ave. in Kingman, Arizona.



Although his adventure in this life is over, the journey continues. He won’t be far away, for life goes on. Just listen with your heart and you’ll feel all his love around you.

Juan is survived by his sister, Ramona Mayo; daughter, Desiree; and son-in-law, Chris Tennefos; as well as grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Our family would like to thank the staff of Living Waters Hospice for their compassion and devotion while helping us care for Juan, at home, in his last days.