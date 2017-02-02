Horoscopes for Feb. 2, 2017

Birthdays: Shakira, 40; Christie Brinkley, 63; Brent Spiner, 68; Graham Nash, 75.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll find it difficult to settle down, jumping from one thing to another with little thought. Concentrate on what you want to accomplish.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Choose to use your charm to get what you want. Don’t hesitate to demonstrate what you have to offer. Keep close tabs on your health.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You’ll be torn between what you should do and what you want to do. Take care of your own business first and you’ll avoid complaints and being criticized.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Step aside if someone wants to argue with you. You don’t have to reciprocate. Instead, look for new ways to be more efficient.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll experience an emotional revelation. Listen to what your heart tells you and make personal changes that will encourage you to develop a talent or idea you have.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You can be charming if you want something, but you can also expect someone to use emotional pleas to even up the score. Brush up on your chess game.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): If you plan carefully, you will be able to come up with a way to please everyone, including yourself. Altering your routine will prove beneficial in more ways than one.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Embrace the unusual and search for unique ways to move forward personally. Check out different cultures and places that offer a routine that fits your mentality.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Clear a space at home that will help you develop an idea, or find ways to bring in extra cash or improve your standard of living.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Avoid travel and dealing with institutions or government agencies. You have to be fully prepared if you are going to go up against something bigger than you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Sometimes it’s best to look back before moving forward. Consider the mistakes you’ve made and revise the way you approach something you want to pursue.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Show a little compassion and put some muscle behind helping others. Your kind gestures will put you in a good position when you need a favor later in the day.