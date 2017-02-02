I-40 around Kingman to be ‘zero tolerance’ zone

KINGMAN – A chunk of Interstate 40 will be under the microscope soon.

Motorists will see new signage designating and may notice an increased law enforcement presence in Safety Corridors being designated throughout the state by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

According to ADOT, twenty-three miles in and around Kingman – mileposts 49 (I-40 and West Beale Street interchange) and 72 (I-40 and U.S. 93 interchange) will be part of a segment with signs signaling they are entering and leaving a safety corridor, as well as signs that alert drivers that there will be zero tolerance for violations in a corridor. There will be three other corridors on I-10 and U.S. 60 in the Phoenix area.



“There will be strict enforcement of driving laws with zero tolerance for violations,” said DPS Lt. Col. Daniel Lugo. “If drivers obey the speed limit and other laws, there will be fewer crashes.”

What exactly is meant by “zero tolerance” is unclear. ADOT spokesman Quentin Mehr said the agency will begin releasing detailed information on rules and enforcement policies next week.

The safety corridors are highway segments that have more crashes, injuries and deaths than would ordinarily be expected. ADOT, Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety will implement four corridors in Arizona, aiming to reduce crashes, severe injuries and traffic fatalities.

“These segments were selected due to higher-than-average instances of speeding, aggressive driving, impaired driving and lack of seat belt use,” said Brent Cain, director of ADOT’s Transportation Systems Management and Operations Division. “Those are the leading factors in traffic deaths, and decreasing their occurrence makes the roads safer for everyone.”

“The Safety Corridors will make traveling safer for everyone,” said Alberto Gutier, director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. “If you already obey driving laws, you have nothing to worry about and can enjoy safer travel. If you speed, drive aggressively or break other driving laws, you will face the consequences of zero tolerance enforcement.”

Safety Corridor segments were selected by reviewing historic crash data related to driver behavior and input from law enforcement. This is a pilot program that will remain in place for at least one to two years. After that, the partner agencies will review their effectiveness and consider whether to add Safety Corridors.