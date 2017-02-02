Licenses & Permits: Feb. 2, 2017

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 27:

James Tieskotter: 1585 Boulder Drive, Meadview; RV; $75.

Justin Dertinger: 11215 Jenny Road, Yucca; electric tag; $106.28.

C&R Solar: 10664 Austin Loop, Kingman; roof-mount solar; $181.64.

Richard Hass: 781 Crescent Drive, Meadview; water heater; $72.15.

Wecom: 4245 S. 7800 East St., Oatman; panel antennas, fiber line, surge suppressor; $231.81.

We Com: 14333 Calico Drive, Dolan Springs; cell tower antennas; $231.81.

Interstate Carports: 4428 Speedway Road, Yucca; metal garage; $462.50.

Russell Pandina: 20310 S. 8375 East St., Yucca; RV; $75.

Francis Miller: 1066 Dewey Road, Golden Valley; electric pole; $106.28.

Russell Pandina: 20310 S. 8375 East St., Yucca; ground-mount solar; $226.64.

Ambient Edge: 6253 Twentieth St., Dolan Springs; propane furnace; $82.50.

AZ Sunwest: 4742 Ty St., Kingman; awnings; $191.80.

Walker Electric: 22583 Pierce Ferry Road, Dolan Springs; 1,200-amp electric for well pump; $207.

Dale Varnson: 4002 Willows Ranch Road, Kingman; raised deck; $255.63.

Teresa McCuistion-Tice: 18432 Silver Load Drive, Dolan Springs; 200-amp electric; $106.28.

High Desert Communications: 20875 Highway 93, White Hills; cell tower antenna; $231.81.

Ambient Edge: 3939 Lass Ave., Kingman; HVAC; $82.50.

Interstate Carports: 27165 Sandy Point Drive, Meadview; metal carport; $356.25.

Interstate Carports: 1113 Don Luis Road, Golden Valley; metal garage; $438.20.

New Sun Energies: 3560 Houck Road, Golden Valley; ground-mount solar; $204.32.

Daniel Puett: 2060 Thompson Ave., Kingman; gas; $68.25.

Ambient Edge: 3577 Ajo Road, Golden Valley; heat pump; $82.50.

Blue Marlin Electric: 7770 Oxbow Drive, Kingman; backup generator; $106.28.

Pipestone Builders: 5062 Burro Drive, Golden Valley; metal carport; $233.75.

Denis Cox: 8507 Varallo Drive, Kingman; wood deck; $155.

Eduoard Theriault: 801 Elfrida Road, Golden Valley; metal garage; $482.50.

Ambient Edge: 2160 McVicar Ave., Kingman; water heater; $72.15.

A-2-Z Roofing: 7692 Larkspur Drive, Kingman; reroof; $97.50.

AZ Sunwest: 3840 Ames Ave., Kingman; aluminum awning; $153.85.

AZ Sunwest: 9238 Vista Drive, Kingman; aluminum awning; $110.40.

A-2-Z Roofing: 9946 Pioneer Way, Kingman; reroof; $97.50.

Jorge Olivas: 21272 Ventura Drive, Dolan Springs; single-family residence; $1,265.63.

Barkhurst Electric: 2085 Greasewood Drive, Kingman; garage conversion; $284.38.

Mark Catt: 4045 Ryan Ave., Kingman; room addition; $212.50.

Dan Bishop: 1025 Towhee Ridge, Kingman; wood shed; $212.50.

The city of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 26:

Esmay Electric: 675 Country Club Drive; electric; $133.40.

Extreme Comfort: 416 Old Highway 66; gas; $48.84.

Food Service Concepts: 3255 Andy Devine Ave.; commercial remodel; $1,769.05.

DNB Construction: 2090 Omaha Drive; annual maintenance; $23.50.

Jared Skousen: 2020 Broudy Drive; detached garage; $895.54.

Main Construction: 2676 Peppergrass Lane; single-family residence; $5,063.20.

Forty Four Construction: 2127 Horsemint Ave.; single-family residence; $4,980.04.

Innovative Development: 2565 N. Sage St.; residential remodel; $206.66.

Truelove Plumbing: 523 Pine St.; residential remodel; $206.66.

Discount Sign: 1844 Detroit Ave.; attached sign; $137.36.

Christopher Harman: 927 Andy Devine Ave.; attached sign; $38.78.

The city of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Jan. 27:

Gemstone Tile: 502 Topeka, Kingman; manufacturing.

Acadia Healthcare: 2699 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; nursing services.

R.J. Kacillas and Co.: 8303 N. Bradley Ave., Kingman; advertising.

Fire Safety Educators: 79750 Parkway Esplanade, La Quinta, Calif.; fire alarm sales and maintenance.

Sims Tree Service: 2910 John L Ave., Kingman; tree trimming.

Davis Plumbing and Handyman: 4100 N. Skylark Road; home and garden handyman.

Trainco Truck Driving School: 4255 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; trucking.

FNF Construction: 115 S. 48th St., Tempe; construction.