Licenses & Permits: Feb. 2, 2017

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 27:
James Tieskotter: 1585 Boulder Drive, Meadview; RV; $75.
Justin Dertinger: 11215 Jenny Road, Yucca; electric tag; $106.28.
C&R Solar: 10664 Austin Loop, Kingman; roof-mount solar; $181.64.
Richard Hass: 781 Crescent Drive, Meadview; water heater; $72.15.
Wecom: 4245 S. 7800 East St., Oatman; panel antennas, fiber line, surge suppressor; $231.81.
We Com: 14333 Calico Drive, Dolan Springs; cell tower antennas; $231.81.
Interstate Carports: 4428 Speedway Road, Yucca; metal garage; $462.50.
Russell Pandina: 20310 S. 8375 East St., Yucca; RV; $75.
Francis Miller: 1066 Dewey Road, Golden Valley; electric pole; $106.28.
Russell Pandina: 20310 S. 8375 East St., Yucca; ground-mount solar; $226.64.
Ambient Edge: 6253 Twentieth St., Dolan Springs; propane furnace; $82.50.
AZ Sunwest: 4742 Ty St., Kingman; awnings; $191.80.
Walker Electric: 22583 Pierce Ferry Road, Dolan Springs; 1,200-amp electric for well pump; $207.
Dale Varnson: 4002 Willows Ranch Road, Kingman; raised deck; $255.63.
Teresa McCuistion-Tice: 18432 Silver Load Drive, Dolan Springs; 200-amp electric; $106.28.
High Desert Communications: 20875 Highway 93, White Hills; cell tower antenna; $231.81.
Ambient Edge: 3939 Lass Ave., Kingman; HVAC; $82.50.
Interstate Carports: 27165 Sandy Point Drive, Meadview; metal carport; $356.25.
Interstate Carports: 1113 Don Luis Road, Golden Valley; metal garage; $438.20.
New Sun Energies: 3560 Houck Road, Golden Valley; ground-mount solar; $204.32.
Daniel Puett: 2060 Thompson Ave., Kingman; gas; $68.25.
Ambient Edge: 3577 Ajo Road, Golden Valley; heat pump; $82.50.
Blue Marlin Electric: 7770 Oxbow Drive, Kingman; backup generator; $106.28.
Pipestone Builders: 5062 Burro Drive, Golden Valley; metal carport; $233.75.
Denis Cox: 8507 Varallo Drive, Kingman; wood deck; $155.
Eduoard Theriault: 801 Elfrida Road, Golden Valley; metal garage; $482.50.
Ambient Edge: 2160 McVicar Ave., Kingman; water heater; $72.15.
A-2-Z Roofing: 7692 Larkspur Drive, Kingman; reroof; $97.50.
AZ Sunwest: 3840 Ames Ave., Kingman; aluminum awning; $153.85.
AZ Sunwest: 9238 Vista Drive, Kingman; aluminum awning; $110.40.
A-2-Z Roofing: 9946 Pioneer Way, Kingman; reroof; $97.50.
Jorge Olivas: 21272 Ventura Drive, Dolan Springs; single-family residence; $1,265.63.
Barkhurst Electric: 2085 Greasewood Drive, Kingman; garage conversion; $284.38.
Mark Catt: 4045 Ryan Ave., Kingman; room addition; $212.50.
Dan Bishop: 1025 Towhee Ridge, Kingman; wood shed; $212.50.
The city of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 26:
Esmay Electric: 675 Country Club Drive; electric; $133.40.
Extreme Comfort: 416 Old Highway 66; gas; $48.84.
Food Service Concepts: 3255 Andy Devine Ave.; commercial remodel; $1,769.05.
DNB Construction: 2090 Omaha Drive; annual maintenance; $23.50.
Jared Skousen: 2020 Broudy Drive; detached garage; $895.54.
Main Construction: 2676 Peppergrass Lane; single-family residence; $5,063.20.
Forty Four Construction: 2127 Horsemint Ave.; single-family residence; $4,980.04.
Innovative Development: 2565 N. Sage St.; residential remodel; $206.66.
Truelove Plumbing: 523 Pine St.; residential remodel; $206.66.
Discount Sign: 1844 Detroit Ave.; attached sign; $137.36.
Christopher Harman: 927 Andy Devine Ave.; attached sign; $38.78.
The city of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Jan. 27:
Gemstone Tile: 502 Topeka, Kingman; manufacturing.
Acadia Healthcare: 2699 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; nursing services.
R.J. Kacillas and Co.: 8303 N. Bradley Ave., Kingman; advertising.
Fire Safety Educators: 79750 Parkway Esplanade, La Quinta, Calif.; fire alarm sales and maintenance.
Sims Tree Service: 2910 John L Ave., Kingman; tree trimming.
Davis Plumbing and Handyman: 4100 N. Skylark Road; home and garden handyman.
Trainco Truck Driving School: 4255 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; trucking.
FNF Construction: 115 S. 48th St., Tempe; construction.
