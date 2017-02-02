Prep Roundup: Lady Vols find offense in win over Mohave

KINGMAN – Coming off a home loss to Prescott, Lee Williams coach Jerry Arave’s team had trouble finding offense. Frustration could set in if he let it. Arave decided to use what has worked all season for his team: trap, press and play tight defense.

Trailing 15-11 after the first quarter his team surrendered only 11 points the rest of the way, defeating Mohave 57-38 on the road.

The Lady Vols were led in scoring by Kristin Finch, as she came off the bench to score 11 points.

Madison Arave has taken defense to an art form, creating steals and generating offense for her team and herself. She contributed with 10 points while hitting two 3-pointers. Sadie Snay made her presence felt by being a distributor on offense and setting up her teammates for easy baskets. She helped Simari Satoafiaga score seven points.

The Lady Vols (11-10, 4-6 4A Grand Canyon region) faced Bradshaw Mountain Wednesday, results were not available by press time.

Wickenburg 38, Kingman 37

At Wickenburg, the Lady Wranglers had their hands full with the pesky Lady Bulldogs from Kingman. In a game where Wickenburg was on the ropes, the Lady Bulldogs’ ran out of time and shots as they lost any hope of making the playoffs, losing to Wickenburg 38-37, Tuesday night.

Kingman received a heroic effort in scoring from Kiarra Tauta with a team high 10 points, she hit two 3-point shots in the fourth quarter. Helping her mount a furious fourth quarter comeback was Cheri Roundy, who hit a 3-pointer and Christina Thames both scored six points for the game. Sukwana Quasula added five points, Kyla Silas chipped in with four points, Courtney Mossor tallied three points, and Payton Chamberlin scored two points.

Kingman (8-12, 4-4 3A West Region) plays its final game at home against River Valley at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Kingman Academy 59, MALC 36

At Bullhead City, Kingman Academy has gotten tired of the competition in region play. They have gone undefeated and on Tuesday night, senior guard David Larrabee score 36 points and Cade Martin added 17 as the Tigers’ defeated Mohave Accelerated on the road, 59-36.

Coach Brian Devincenzi played a lot of reserves and worked on different schemes to get ready for the state tournament.

“We worked on different things,” Devinceinzi said. “Things we want to run in the upcoming state tournament.”



Kingman Academy (12-6, 9-0 2A West Region) face Parker at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Wickenburg 92. Kingman 51

At Wickenburg – Coming into this game the Kingman Bulldogs needed everything to go right just to have a shot.

Nothing went right. Kingman really took it on the chin in a 92-51 blowout loss to Wickenburg Tuesday night, ending their hopes of a playoff run.

Kingman was led in scoring by Jordan Dupee and Tobias Bagby both had 15 points.

Guards Elijah Howery scored seven points, Jayzon Hundley contributed six points, and Anthony Pinto, Anthony Giles 2 points, Brennon Ogle, and Jonathan Hunt each tallied two points.

“Wickenburg could not miss tonight,” Kingman coach Nick Juby said. “We were contesting almost all of their looks. It felt like they were trying to throw grapes into the ocean.”

With two games remaining coach Juby is holding out hope for the playoffs. The good news is, Kingman has a chance to win 10 games for the first time since the 2013 season when they won 12 games.

“Winning these final two games will give us 10 wins on the season,” Juby said. “And we will still have an outside shot at a playoff berth if things break our way.”

Mohave 41, Lee Williams 39

At Bullhead City, Lee Williams Marco Narvarte had a breakout game, scoring 19 points and grabbing 13 rebounds, and A.J. Herrera put in 10 points and grabbed three rebounds. It wasn’t enough as the Volunteers fell to Mohave on the road Tuesday night 41-39.

“Thought we played pretty decent,” Vols’ coach Cain Atkinson said. “Didn’t capitalize on some opportunities, but dudes played hard. Tough one tonight.”

Lee Williams (11-12, 3-7 4A Grand Canyon Region) returned to the court against Bradshaw Mountain on Wednesday, results were not available.