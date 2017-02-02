U.S. 93 Chain Reaction: 26 cars, 9 collisions, 5 taken to KRMC

KINGMAN – More than two dozen vehicles were involved in nine separate collisions on U.S. Highway that sent five people to the hospital Wednesday morning.

The 7:55 a.m. chain reaction was set in motion when a motorcycle struck a pickup near milepost 63. The southbound lanes – heading into Kingman – were shut down for more than eight hours, reopening at 4:20 p.m., according to Department of Public Safety spokesman Quentin Mehr.

Mehr said injuries ranged from minor to serious, but none were life threatening and all patients were treated at Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Numerous agencies responded including DPS, Arizona Department of Transportation, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and the Kingman and Golden Valley fire departments. Sun glare – it is low on the horizon that time of the morning – was cited as at least a contributing factor in the crash. No citations have been issued and the chain reaction crash remains under investigation, said Mehr.