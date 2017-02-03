2015 Yavapai Dr. Kingman

2015 Yavapai Dr. Kingman • $385,000

  • Originally Published: February 3, 2017 6 a.m.

    • Gorgeous Home on 1.82 acre Horse property in Kingman city limits. This home has been updated and remodeled.

    photo

    Master Suite with gas fireplace, private patio, custom tile shower 2 shower heads, jetted tub with decorative tile surround, granite vanities, and large walk in closet.

    photo

    Large open kitchen with new granite, tumbled stone backsplash, prep sink in island and island has lots of storage, double oven, bay window.

    photo

    Living room features a fireplace and wet bar for entertaining, Energy Efficient 5 Zone Trane brand A/C. This home has too many extras to list!

    photo

    Call today for your private showing!

